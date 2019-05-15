Chennai: Rotary Club honours Dr HV Hande 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the eminent personalities who helped in shaping health policies for the state, Dr HV Hande, was conferred with For The Sake of Honour award by the Rotary Club of Anna Nagar on Monday.

Chief guests for the event, J Radhakrishnan Principle Secretary (Transport) and former District Governor of Rotary Krishnan V Chari gave away the award to recognise Hande’s service to the country as a minister and as a freedom fighter.

Recalling the days when he was active in India’s freedom struggle as a student, he spoke about the importance to educate the masses about voting and the need to abstain from taking money to swear allegiance to a party.



“Dr Hande reached out to people when there was no social media and technology like today. He succeeded in creating awareness about leprosy among people and various efforts taken in treating patients,” said J Radhakrishnan.