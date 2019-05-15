Few support Kamal; MNM wants Bhalaji dropped from Cabinet 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Support for Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan remained limited on Tuesday despite Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji saying the actor-politician’s tongue should be chopped off for saying that Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was India’s first terrorist and was a Hindu.

While the VCK condemned the minister’s comments, MNM said that Bhalaji should be dropped from the Cabinet for making such a statement.

Kamal had made the remark two days ago while campaigning at Pallapatti for the bypoll in Aravakuruchi Assembly constituency, scheduled for May 19. His remark drew outrage from several Hindu outfits. BJP and its allies, DMDK and the ruling AIADMK, were united in condemning the comment. However, only Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), VCK and MDMK have spoken in support of Kamal.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, in a release, said, “On behalf of the VCK, we express our condemnation to Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji who said the tongue of actor Kamal Haasan should be cut off for his remark. Everyone has the right to extend their support to Kamal Haasan or oppose his statement. The minister can condemn Kamal’s statement if he does not agree with it. He can demand that legal action be taken against him. But, he has said Kamal Haasan’s tongue should be cut off. For this, VCK urges the Tamil Nadu government to drop him from the cabinet.” TNCC president KS Alagiri expressed his support to Kamal Haasan on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Pudukkottai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko defended Kamal’s remarks. “What is wrong in Kamal Haasan saying Godse committed a horrific act? Was there any action against those who built a statue for Godse? Did Prime Minister Modi tell Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take against those who staged a skit saying Gandhi would be shot again? Does Modi not know about it? Hindutva and Sangh Parivar organisations are working with the intention of instigating communal hatred, shattering communal harmony and causing bloodshed. So what is wrong in Kamal Haasan condemning Godse?” he asked.

R Mutharasan, CPI state secretary, when contacted by Express, said Kamal’s statement was correct. “Godse was a member of RSS and he confessed in the court. But, the BJP is making efforts to get political mileage by spreading a false propaganda over his statement and CPI condemns the efforts of the BJP.”

MNM general secretary A Arunachalam said Rajenthra Bhalaji should step down from his post. “As the elected representative of the people and Minister for milk and dairy development Rajenthra Bhalaji has broken the promise that he made when he took oath as a minister. So, he must be removed from his post immediately,” he said in a statement.

Interestingly, the DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance and has regularly spoken against the BJP and RSS, chose not to comment on the issue. When contacted by reporters, party organisation secretary R S Bharathi said the party was one that had responded to Nehru and Indira Gandhi in the past and so would not respond to comments made by Kamal Haasan.