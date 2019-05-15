Home Cities Chennai

Nutrient-rich milk for kids

It is a fresh-toned milk variant fortified with vitamin D and extra calcium especially meant for children.

Published: 15th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A glass of milk is said to be wholesome and rich in energy. In an effort to elevate the nutrition quotient of the country, Thirumala Milk Products, a division of Lactalis India, launched their latest product Champ Up at Hyatt Regency on May 14. It is a fresh-toned milk variant fortified with vitamin D and extra calcium especially meant for children.

Developed by a team of experts at Thirumala Milk Products Private Limited, the product has been curated to cater to the daily nutritional needs of children. A pack of Champ Up is expected to meet 50 per cent of a child’s daily intake of nutrients. About 180 ml equals one glass of milk and consists of 40 per cent calcium, 23 per cent vitamin A, and 13 per cent vitamin D. Glasses of sample milk were served to the crowd. Established in 1996, Thirumala has a varied portfolio of dairy products. “Our research department has curated a product that will help in fighting the alarming rate of vitamin D and calcium deficiencies,” said Rahul Kumar, CEO of Lactalis India. 

As a part of the launch, Thirumala also brought health experts — Christophe Jouin, CEO of Thirumala Milk Products; Sandipan Ghosh, marketing director of Lactalis India; and Preethi Raj, nutritionist — on one platform to spread awareness about the deficiencies of vitamin D and calcium.
Thirumala has set up the Thirumala Nutrition Foundation. This virtual platform will serve as a depository of dairy nutrition. 

Vitamin D benefits

  • Important for calcium absorption
  • Increases leptin levels 
  • Insulin sensitivity
  • Bone and muscular strength
  • Strengthening of teeth
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp