Nutrient-rich milk for kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A glass of milk is said to be wholesome and rich in energy. In an effort to elevate the nutrition quotient of the country, Thirumala Milk Products, a division of Lactalis India, launched their latest product Champ Up at Hyatt Regency on May 14. It is a fresh-toned milk variant fortified with vitamin D and extra calcium especially meant for children.

Developed by a team of experts at Thirumala Milk Products Private Limited, the product has been curated to cater to the daily nutritional needs of children. A pack of Champ Up is expected to meet 50 per cent of a child’s daily intake of nutrients. About 180 ml equals one glass of milk and consists of 40 per cent calcium, 23 per cent vitamin A, and 13 per cent vitamin D. Glasses of sample milk were served to the crowd. Established in 1996, Thirumala has a varied portfolio of dairy products. “Our research department has curated a product that will help in fighting the alarming rate of vitamin D and calcium deficiencies,” said Rahul Kumar, CEO of Lactalis India.

As a part of the launch, Thirumala also brought health experts — Christophe Jouin, CEO of Thirumala Milk Products; Sandipan Ghosh, marketing director of Lactalis India; and Preethi Raj, nutritionist — on one platform to spread awareness about the deficiencies of vitamin D and calcium.

Thirumala has set up the Thirumala Nutrition Foundation. This virtual platform will serve as a depository of dairy nutrition.

