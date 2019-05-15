Parcel firm to compensate customer for failed delivery of goods

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven years after it failed to deliver the goods of a city resident at Coimbatore, a consumer forum here has directed KPN Speed Parcel Service Pvt. Ltd., to pay a compensation of Rs 22,040 to the customer.

S Mohammed Ismail of Velachery submitted that he booked a parcel to Mettupalayam in 2012 through the private courier firm. The firm did not deliver it.

The complaint submitted by Ismail said he registered a parcel containing dining table and two chairs, to Mettupalayam, through the parcel service on January 23, 2012, by paying `6800. However, the parcel did not reach the destination.

With no proper response, Mohammed Ismail sent a legal notice to the firm for failing to deliver the goods. He submitted a complaint at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) seeking compensation.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the parcel service submitted that Ismail booked the parcel without paying the registration fee and came in search of the lost goods only after four months.

The forum headed by M Mony observed that the parcel had been booked through the firm and it did not reach the destination. It directed the firm to pay compensation.