Home Cities Chennai

Bengal puppetry finds audience in Chennai

Phoenix MarketCity’s month-long puppetry acts will come to an end this weekend and the organisers seem to have saved the best for the last.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tal Betal puppetry group was started in 1973

By Rinreichui Kashung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Phoenix MarketCity’s month-long puppetry acts will come to an end this weekend and the organisers seem to have saved the best for the last. On Saturday, Chennaiites will be treated to the works of a Kolkata-based puppetry group — Tal Betal. 

The group was started by Subhasis Sen and his family in 1973, after the 62-year-old decided to quit his job at an MNC. “In the contemporary world, puppetry is seeing a change. As artists, we are trying to bring back the culture to its former glory,” says the director of Tal Betal. 

On Saturday, the team will perform two episodes — A Runaway Doughnut and Bhabam, the Barber. The first episode, A Runaway Doughnut was made in Bengali and later developed in English. It is about an old couple who make a doughnut and upon hearing that it will be eaten, the doughnut runs away. “The story may seem childish, but beneath the tale is the birth and journey of a creature who meets several interesting characters on the journey until he meets a fairy at the end and goes to the other side of the world. It is suitable for all ages,” says Sen. Bhabam, the Barber is from a traditional Bengal folktale about a barber who escaped from being killed by the king for speaking the truth. 

The puppets are vibrantly coloured and represent the era when the story takes place. Sen, who is adept with all the puppetry techniques in the world, says that hand puppetry is the toughest form as they have to bring out emotions of each characters that they present through hands for the audience. “As an artist, our main goal is for the story to resonate with the audience and not just get feedback,” he says.
After each act, the group will give some time for the audience and interpret the stories in their own way.  “Puppetry is an art which speaks to the audience in its own way. The puppeteers make a story magical with different forms of puppet theatre. Shows are not just for entertainment but they are educative as well, especially for children,” says Sen. 

Contrary to the common notion, puppetry is not just for children. Folktales are enjoyed even by adults. “Puppetry is, in fact, an important tool for communication and also an appreciated form of entertainment. It has been present in different forms and used for various purposes since ancient ages,” he says. 
Tal Betal will perform at Phoenix MarketCity on May 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai West Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp