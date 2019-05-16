Bengal puppetry finds audience in Chennai

Rinreichui Kashung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Phoenix MarketCity’s month-long puppetry acts will come to an end this weekend and the organisers seem to have saved the best for the last. On Saturday, Chennaiites will be treated to the works of a Kolkata-based puppetry group — Tal Betal.



The group was started by Subhasis Sen and his family in 1973, after the 62-year-old decided to quit his job at an MNC. “In the contemporary world, puppetry is seeing a change. As artists, we are trying to bring back the culture to its former glory,” says the director of Tal Betal.

On Saturday, the team will perform two episodes — A Runaway Doughnut and Bhabam, the Barber. The first episode, A Runaway Doughnut was made in Bengali and later developed in English. It is about an old couple who make a doughnut and upon hearing that it will be eaten, the doughnut runs away. “The story may seem childish, but beneath the tale is the birth and journey of a creature who meets several interesting characters on the journey until he meets a fairy at the end and goes to the other side of the world. It is suitable for all ages,” says Sen. Bhabam, the Barber is from a traditional Bengal folktale about a barber who escaped from being killed by the king for speaking the truth.

The puppets are vibrantly coloured and represent the era when the story takes place. Sen, who is adept with all the puppetry techniques in the world, says that hand puppetry is the toughest form as they have to bring out emotions of each characters that they present through hands for the audience. “As an artist, our main goal is for the story to resonate with the audience and not just get feedback,” he says.

After each act, the group will give some time for the audience and interpret the stories in their own way. “Puppetry is an art which speaks to the audience in its own way. The puppeteers make a story magical with different forms of puppet theatre. Shows are not just for entertainment but they are educative as well, especially for children,” says Sen.

Contrary to the common notion, puppetry is not just for children. Folktales are enjoyed even by adults. “Puppetry is, in fact, an important tool for communication and also an appreciated form of entertainment. It has been present in different forms and used for various purposes since ancient ages,” he says.

Tal Betal will perform at Phoenix MarketCity on May 18.