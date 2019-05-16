Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Four years, 3.8 crore city Metro commuters

Since the Chennai Metro Rail started its services in the city four years back, a whopping 3.81 crore people have used the service. 

Published: 16th May 2019 05:21 AM

Chennai Metro

IFor representational purposes (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

An official press release from Metro Rail said that ever since the remaining stretch of phase one between AG-DMS and Washermenpet was opened in February 2019, the footfall of passengers had gone up drastically. So far, a total of 3,81,03,799 passengers have travelled in Metro rail services between June 29, 2015 and May 14, 2019, said the press release.

“Availability of parking space at Metro stations and launch of many last mile connectivity measures like share auto and share taxi services has helped in an increase the patronage. Soon, all 32 Metro stations will have these facilities. From January 2019 to May 14, 2019 around one crore commuters travelled by Metro rail,” said an official. January 2018 to December 2018 saw the maximum number of 1.43 crore passengers travel by phase-one Metro rail services. On April 26, Metro rail services saw an all-time high as the ridership touched to a mark of 1,02,790 passengers on a single day.

