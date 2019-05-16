Home Cities Chennai

Delay in Adyar bridge reconstruction near Chennai causes concern

The reconstruction of a bridge across the Adyar river at Thiruneermalai has been halted for a month now and the residents fear the bridge might not be ready by monsoon this year.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

The under-construction bridge across Adyar river at Tiruneermalai (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/EPS

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reconstruction of a bridge across the Adyar river at Thiruneermalai has been halted for a month now and the residents fear the bridge might not be ready by monsoon this year. The old bridge at Thiruneermalai was partially demolished in March as the Adyar river is being widened along this stretch and the state Highways department started the work to build a new bridge that is around double the length of the demolished bridge. 

However, for the last one month, the work has been halted and the residents fear that in case of a flood during monsoon, they may be trapped. “This is a very important bridge that connects Thiruneermalai to Thirumudivakkam, Mudichur, Pallavaram and the outer ring road. For now, we use the mud road across the river bed. But if this area is flooded again, we will have zero mobility without this bridge,” said K Rajamani, a resident of VGN Layout in Thiruneermalai.

The construction of the new bridge was initially scheduled to be completed by November. But the resident are worried if the bridge will be ready by November when mostly the northeast monsoon arrives.
An official of the Highways department admitted that the work had been stopped temporarily, owing to shortage of cement. He said the work would resume in a week. When queried about how the local residents can commute if this bridge is not completed before the monsoon, the official said, “Commuters can use the Tambaram-Nandambakkam route as it will be ready by June since the construction of a bridge on that route is nearing completion. People can use that route as an alternative.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp