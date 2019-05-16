Home Cities Chennai

Jolly rovers bounce back, clinch TNCA’S league title

Fight back is a term that can be used to describe Jolly Rovers. For years, they have been a force to reckon with in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association First Division league.

Published: 16th May 2019

Jolly Rovers’ Baba Aparajith finished as leading run-scorer this season

By  Srinidhi PR 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fight back is a term that can be used to describe Jolly Rovers. For years, they have been a force to reckon with in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association First Division league. After being relegated to the Plate Group last year, the 2016-17 champions bounced back in style to clinch the league title for the 20th time, this year. 

“Even though the first few results didn’t go our way, at the back of the mind we knew where we wanted to be and what we wanted to achieve,” said skipper Kaushik Gandhi. “After first three games, it was almost like must-win games, five points from every game. We were lucky to get two outright wins in the middle. But it’s a fitting response to what happened last year,” he said.

“We were the champions two years back. The next season started in 10 days. We were actually caught napping. The format changed compared to last year. We didn’t want to be in that position again and hence we did our preparation right,” said Gandhi.

Batting has been their strongest suit this season. Baba Aparajith led the scoring chart with 1281 runs — he was also the highest run-getter this season — and was well supported by Ankit Bawane, who hit six centuries in nine outings. This helped them to cover up their fragile bowling unit. 

“One of the biggest positives was our batting,” said the 29-year-old. “Aparajith and Ankit Bawne scored the bulk of runs. Whenever we had tough matches, our batsmen always stood up. In our bowling, we knew we didn’t have many match-winners like how Piyush Chawla used to be for us. But if we were disciplined we knew that we could get the opposition all out for less score. Probably in 100 overs. That’s what we were working on after the first three games where we leaked many runs — almost at four runs per over.”

While they struggled to find their feet in the first three matches, Rovers got back into the groove midway through the tournament and also posted two outright wins. But injuries to key players meant they had to buckle up. Fast bowlers K Vignesh and L Kiran Akash missed a couple of games and DT Chandrasekhar was also down for a few matches. But they didn’t have a slip-up. Gandhi attributed the success to the bench strength and the outstation players — Ankit Bawne and Smit Patel — for stepping up to the plate. 

“We had our games in April and May, so we have to overcome the heat. That was the main criteria. Even when we were not fit enough to perform, we needed to be hydrated and take care of our recovery. We lost a lot of people to injuries. I was down with chickenpox for some matches. (Baba) Indrajith also had some injury and then he came back. But we managed well. Our bench stood up. They guys who came in, they took the responsibility,” shared Gandhi.

Champion teams find a way to succeed and Rovers proved that they are one too.

