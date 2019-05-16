Home Cities Chennai

Love, respect and fusion food: Chennai entrepreneur talk of on her empowering journey 

The secret behind the centrepoint hotel’s executive director rohini balachandar’s success & inspiration is her determined team 
 

Published: 16th May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rohini Balachandar loves travelling, eating at new restaurants and reading author John C Maxwell’s works (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)/EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

For any hotelier, treating guests with love and respect gives the utmost satisfaction. Rohini Balachandar, executive director of The CentrePoint hotel in Sholinganallur is no different. The computer science graduate started her entrepreneurial career in 2011 with motivation and support from her husband and family. From sports and fishing for leisure to podcasts for inspiration, she talks to us about her experience and life lessons. Excerpts: 

How did you prepare yourself to become an entrepreneur?
I love hosting parties. You ensure guests feel at home. That’s the same with the hotel business. Hospitality is the core idea and I enjoy working in this field. 

How do you stand out in this competitive field?
Ours is a business hotel. However, the hotel’s values are focussed on a personalised experience. We want our place to be a one-stop solution for all needs. There’s a family restaurant, a lounge for working professionals to hang out with friends and a common space for kids to play. It’s also at a stone’s distance from big firms. We customise our menu to suit the preferences of our guests. 

What’s your success formula? 
I learnt everything on the field by working with my team. There’s no hierarchy. We’re all one and the same. For instance, there’s a Japanese technique called Gemba walk. It’s a term used to describe the personal observation of work from where the work is happening. You need to come up with different ways to tackle areas of improvement and hazards at work environment. The best way is to work with the team instead of overlooking their activities. It’s their determination that drives my ambition. 

What do you do to unwind from work? 
I work out at the gym and do yoga at home. Travelling is my hobby. I’m working on my schedule so that I get at least one vacation a year. I’m also a great fan of Korean cuisines and dramas. That aside, I’m a big foodie. You can find me at new eateries immediately after the launch. The love for food extends to work where my chef and I experiment with cuisines. Fusion is our strength — chilli dates and naan pizza served at our hotel are an example. 

What inspires you?
My husband is my biggest support and critic. Apart from that, I listen to one podcast every day on my way to work. The topics discussed give me varied perspectives. I’m a huge fan of American author John C Maxwell. I also visit the Iskcon temple every weekend. Chanting gives me peace of mind. 

What have you learnt from your job? 
Being a hotelier is not a 9-6 job. You need to be present when there’s demand. I keep motivating myself and the team to work hard. Any job for that matter shapes up your personality and approach towards life. 

Future goals?
At present, our hotel is a 30-room property. We will be opening another branch with 45 rooms in the same area. We also plan to expand to second-tier cities. It’s a 24-hour business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp