Love, respect and fusion food: Chennai entrepreneur talk of on her empowering journey 

For any hotelier, treating guests with love and respect gives the utmost satisfaction. Rohini Balachandar, executive director of The CentrePoint hotel in Sholinganallur is no different. The computer science graduate started her entrepreneurial career in 2011 with motivation and support from her husband and family. From sports and fishing for leisure to podcasts for inspiration, she talks to us about her experience and life lessons. Excerpts:

How did you prepare yourself to become an entrepreneur?

I love hosting parties. You ensure guests feel at home. That’s the same with the hotel business. Hospitality is the core idea and I enjoy working in this field.

How do you stand out in this competitive field?

Ours is a business hotel. However, the hotel’s values are focussed on a personalised experience. We want our place to be a one-stop solution for all needs. There’s a family restaurant, a lounge for working professionals to hang out with friends and a common space for kids to play. It’s also at a stone’s distance from big firms. We customise our menu to suit the preferences of our guests.

What’s your success formula?

I learnt everything on the field by working with my team. There’s no hierarchy. We’re all one and the same. For instance, there’s a Japanese technique called Gemba walk. It’s a term used to describe the personal observation of work from where the work is happening. You need to come up with different ways to tackle areas of improvement and hazards at work environment. The best way is to work with the team instead of overlooking their activities. It’s their determination that drives my ambition.

What do you do to unwind from work?

I work out at the gym and do yoga at home. Travelling is my hobby. I’m working on my schedule so that I get at least one vacation a year. I’m also a great fan of Korean cuisines and dramas. That aside, I’m a big foodie. You can find me at new eateries immediately after the launch. The love for food extends to work where my chef and I experiment with cuisines. Fusion is our strength — chilli dates and naan pizza served at our hotel are an example.

What inspires you?

My husband is my biggest support and critic. Apart from that, I listen to one podcast every day on my way to work. The topics discussed give me varied perspectives. I’m a huge fan of American author John C Maxwell. I also visit the Iskcon temple every weekend. Chanting gives me peace of mind.

What have you learnt from your job?

Being a hotelier is not a 9-6 job. You need to be present when there’s demand. I keep motivating myself and the team to work hard. Any job for that matter shapes up your personality and approach towards life.

Future goals?

At present, our hotel is a 30-room property. We will be opening another branch with 45 rooms in the same area. We also plan to expand to second-tier cities. It’s a 24-hour business.