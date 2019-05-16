TV Sankara Narayanan receives Nadhasudhamani Award 

Deepthi Parthasarathy By

Padma Bhushan awardee and Sangita Kalanidhi TV Sankara Narayanan was conferred with the Nadhasudhamani award by Azhagiya Manavala Sampath Kumara Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamigal as a part of Korattur Cultural Academy’s eighth-anniversary celebrations on Tuesday at Dr Nalli Kuppuswamy Vivekananda Vidyalaya Junior College.

SV Raman, president, Korattur Cultural Academy welcomed the gathering. In his address, he said, “During the initial stages, we used to call up artistes and request them to perform at our academy. However, the standard has improved to a level where applications from the artistes are pouring in now.”

The title was conferred upon Sankara Narayanan as an appreciation for being a performer, creator, and mentor in the music community. This was followed by a speech from Jeeyar Swamigal.

T Chakravarthy, vice president, Vivekananda Educational Society presided as the guest of honour. Chakravarthy’s inaugural address was followed by Sankara Narayanan’s acceptance speech. “I am honoured to receive the award from Jeeyar Swamigal. Music has kept me close to god and I am glad to be able to sing about Govinda. Today being my mother’s birth anniversary, I dedicate this award to my parents,” said Naraynan. “Korattur Cultural Academy has made it possible to provide a platform for performing arts and cultural activities in an industrial area for the past eight years,” he added.

The award ceremony was followed by a dance drama — Choodi Kodutha Nachiyar by students of Bharatha Natyalaya, Anna Nagar.

Embar T Kannan, secretary, Korattur Cultural Academy was also present during the event.