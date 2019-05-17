7 injured as tempo traveller rams goods van in Anna Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven people sustained minor injures after a load van they were travelling in was knocked down by a tempo traveller at Anna Nagar in the wee hours on Thursday.

Police said a Tata Ace from Otteri was plying towards Koyambedu market. “Seven vendors, who were headed to the flower market in Koyambedu, were travelling in the vehicle. As the vehicle reached the Anna Nagar roundabout, a tempo traveller hit the Tata Ace vehicle” said a police officer. The vendors, who fell off the vehicle, sustained minor injures and were rushed to the hospital.