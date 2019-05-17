Ashok Leyland bags order to make 400 buses for Senegal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland, an automobile manufacturing major, has bagged an order from Senegal, an African nation, to supply 400 minibuses worth 10.06 million euros, said a statement issued by the company on Thursday.

It has received the order from Senbus Industries, a company assembling buses in Dakar, capital of Senegal. The statement from the company said the order was obtained after the successful operation of 475 buses to Senegal’s Dakar Dem Dikk.

Eagle 916 bus, which has been developed exclusively for Africa, will be supplied to Senegal. The bus features superior technology of inline pump with Euro III emission norms, manoeuvrability and fuel-efficiency. Dakar will start receiving buses towards the end of June this year.

This project will provide mobility solutions to the country by expanding reach and covering the remote areas through AFTU, a leading private bus association of operator groups that run buses extensively across Senegal.

“We are very pleased to receive this order from Senbus Industries. This order will be a starting phase to connect rural remote areas of Senegal to urban cities and to promote sustainable mobility. This will further empower the private transport sector in Senegal under AFTU,” Ashok Leyland vice-president (Project and Defence Sales, International Operations) Arijit Dutta Chowdhury said.