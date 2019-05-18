Fireman poses as cop in Chennai, demands bribe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire and rescue officer serving at Tirutani, has been transferred after allegations that he posed as a sub-inspector of police and collected bribes from motorists and shopkeepers.



Sources said that the action was taken after inquiry by Tirutani police found that the officer, working as station officer in Tirutani fire station, was demanding and collecting money in the locality over the last few months.



Police said they are yet to file an FIR, but he has been transferred to a training centre at Tambaram. An internal departmental enquiry by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department is also being conducted.

The police started inquiring into the matter after they received a tip-off on Thursday that a sub-inspector of police has been demanding money from motorists and shopkeepers. Police, after inquiry, found that it was the fire station officer who was posing as a police officer and was involved in the act.

”He even had a fake identity card and demanded bribe from motorists who did not have proper documents,” said a police source. He had served at the Thiruvanamalai fire station earlier and was transferred to Tiruttani fire station about six months ago.

A senior officer from the fire department said that the personnel has been transferred to Tambaram training centre and a detailed inquiry will be conducted. Only after the enquiry, further action will be taken. Also a senior police officer said, an FIR will be filed after inquiry is conducted. Police are also investigating how he managed to print fake identity cards and are checking his previous records.