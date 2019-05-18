Home Cities Chennai

Soon, access all land documents with a click

Move aimed at improving ease of doing biz & transparency

Published: 18th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mouse

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now the records of land ownership in the State will soon be available just at a click of button as per the diktat of the State Business Reform Action Plan (SBARP)-2019 -  Implementation Guide for States and Union Territories.

In a bid to usher in transparency and ensure ease of doing business, the state has been mandated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to come out with a website which would have Records of Rights at all Land Records Offices, data of Property Tax payment dues online for all urban local bodies (ULBs), land transaction deeds of last 10 years (2009-2018) across all sub-registrar offices in the State. 

The website will also be aligned with revenue court case and civil court case data pertaining to land. This will have court case number, name of parties involved, date of filing of court case, status of case (Ongoing/Resolved).

The website shall be publicly accessible and will help in establishing property ownership and identify tax encumbrances. The integration shall be done for all areas of the state, the SBARP said. To achieve this, the state has to digitise Records of Rights at all Land Records Offices which will ensure the information on ownership is available for pre-mutation verification of land transactions.

“In case the names of buyer and seller are not available, the record should reflect the current ownership details,” the SBARP said. Besides, the state has been asked to digitise and publish data of property tax payment dues online for all ULBs besides transferring land transaction deeds of last 10 years (2009-2018) across all sub-registrar offices in the State online.

The main aim is to digitize records of liability towards property tax at all local municipalities of the State which would clearly indicate the encumbrances on the property. In case where land records do not cover urban property, municipal tax records will represent the prima facie ownership or occupancy of the immovable property. This could cut down the cases in which investors get cheated over the ownership of the land, said sources.

The state has also been asked to provide data of all land banks in State-owned industrial estates on an online system or portal in the public domain. The main aim is that the users should be able to access all information they need to apply for land parcels (industrial) from the website of the department.

It has also directed the state to develop a GIS system for displaying availability of land and infrastructure of all State/UT-owned industrial estates along with the prevailing land rates besides providing details about available connectivity infrastructure (including road, rail, airports), utility infrastructure (including electrical substations) and other infrastructure (including police station, fire station) for all State-owned industrial estates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Business Reform Action Plan SBARP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp