TANUVAS receives 9,000 applications

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine days after the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) started receiving applications, nearly 9,000 candidates had applied to various programmes by Thursday evening, according to a statement issued by the varsity on Friday.

The statement said that 7,488 candidates have applied for 306 seats in Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal husbandry course and 1,268 students for 85 seats in Bachelor of Technology. The last date to submit applications is June 10 for this academic year.