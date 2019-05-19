Air Marshal RKS Shera visits Air Force Station in Avadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Marshal RKS Shera, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, visited Air Force Station, Avadi, and inspected various sites and sections and reviewed the preparedness of the Station.

Accompanied by his spouse, Jaspreet Shera, during his three-day visit which concluded on Friday, he also interacted with all Station personnel and emphasized the importance of professionalism and effective leadership at every level.

RKS Shera also complimented all the station personnel for upholding high standards in logistics, maintenance, administration and training activities.