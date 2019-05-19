Anna University to digitise education certificates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has signed an agreement with National Security Depository Ltd to upload academic records of students who studied in the university departments, autonomous and non-autonomous affiliating institutions in the National Academic Depository (NAD) web portal, a university release said on Saturday. The move, it is said, is to increase transparency and prevent harassment by employers who usually withhold academic records when an employee decides to quit.

The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) had initiated the NAD to ensure that records can be accessed easily by all stakeholders, including potential employers. The university said it had already uploaded all certificates issued from 2012. To access the certificates online students can use the following link: https://nad.ndml.in/NAD/newStudentRegistrationScreen.html