Home Cities Chennai

Anna University to digitise education certificates

The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) had initiated the NAD to ensure that records can be accessed easily by all stakeholders, including potential employers.

Published: 19th May 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has signed an agreement with National Security Depository Ltd to upload academic records of students who studied in the university departments, autonomous and non-autonomous affiliating institutions in the National Academic Depository (NAD) web portal, a university release said on Saturday. The move, it is said, is to increase transparency and prevent harassment by employers who usually withhold academic records when an employee decides to quit.

The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) had initiated the NAD to ensure that records can be accessed easily by all stakeholders, including potential employers. The university said it had already uploaded all certificates issued from 2012. To access the certificates online students can use the following link: https://nad.ndml.in/NAD/newStudentRegistrationScreen.html

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Academic Depository Anna University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp