Chennai: Encroached land recovered after 43 years

It took 43 years for Chennai Collectorate to evict encroachments and recover 14 cents at Padi. 

Published: 19th May 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It took 43 years for Chennai Collectorate to evict encroachments and recover 14 cents at Padi. The land was initially allotted for a police outpost in 1976 by the State government. But, encroachers occupied the land and were enjoying the property.

“Such cases will be identified throughout the city to retrieve valuable government lands, unauthorisedly enjoyed by some private individuals or companies, the district Collector said in a release.

The Collector said since the police land remained unutilised, encroachers occupied the land and even had been transacting the land through registered documents.

It is learnt the market value of the recovered land is worth Rs 10 crore. The land is now being handed over to the police department, fenced and guarded, the release said. It is learnt that the district collectorate is planning to take further action on illegal registration of the land and against those involved.

