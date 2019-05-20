Dip into the ocean of the Divine

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Author and director of Women Empowerment & Child Care Programmes for The Art of Living Foundation, Bhanumathi Narasimha, recently penned down her latest book Parashakti: Magical Stories of the Divine Mother. CE spoke to her about what makes the book special and why it is a must-read.

What was the inspiration behind the book and the title?

My father used to tell me stories of the Devi and even as a child, I was fascinated by them. I have always loved and worshipped the mother divine. However, when I heard Gurudev speak of the wisdom hidden behind the stories, a whole new dimension of understanding opened up for me. And this knowledge made every story far more magical and also practical and relevant for daily life. It showed how we can imbibe and nurture the divine qualities within us so they can manifest based on the need of the hour.

For example, I have been chanting the Lalita Sahasranama since childhood. It glorifies 1,008 names and the associated qualities of the mother divine. There is a literal meaning for every name and there is a deeper, more spiritual dimension hidden beneath, which is truly amazing.

Anyone can give you the literal meanings. Today, you don’t even have to ask anybody. You just have to Google it. But the deeper wisdom is revealed only by the grace of the spiritual master. I wanted to share what I have learned and experienced with everyone and that has led to this book.

How can we imbibe Parashakti’s spirit in our daily life?

Parashakti is the basis and prime mover of life. Just becoming aware of the fact that we are floating in and are part of this scintillating ocean of energy called Parashakti gives great strength and security.

What was the hardest part of writing this book?

Truth and divinity are beyond words. Expressing the inexpressible is always a challenge. Words can take you up to a certain point but you have to catch the silence, the field beyond, to experience it for your self.

Is there any significance for why you chose these particular stories?

These are some of the stories which my father and grandmothers have told me. They are significant stories from the puranas and have a great depth of wisdom.

Do you think this book would be an easy transition for readers belonging to different cultures and faiths as an introduction to the Hindu ethos and literature?

Certainly. Rituals and symbolism may vary but the wisdom is universal.

What is the biggest takeaway that readers will have after reading this book?

The awareness of the mother divine who cares for us, protects and nourishes every aspect of our life, who is always with us — that immense sense of security — if the reader experiences this, then the purpose of the book is fulfilled.

Gurudev often gives the example of the ocean. He says that people go to the ocean for different reasons. Some just wet their feet. Some ride on the waves. Some dive deep to seek the pearls. The ocean is available for all.

In the same way, this book will be useful for those who seek solace and solutions for challenges they might be facing in their lives, for those who seek to have a deeper experience, they might get glimpses of the magic of the divine, for the seekers of wisdom — keys to pathways to many dimensions of understanding have been shared, for the devotee — they can rejoice in the glories of the mother divine.