‘Kodai Kondattam’ at Anna library

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has been organising various programmes for children as a part of the free summer camp (Kodai Kondattam) initiative at the Anna Centenary Library in the city. The camp is a combination of activities and performances organised to provide infotainment to children.

A senior official from the department said that interactive tools such as storytelling and robotics have been used to spread awareness on subjects like hygiene and road safety. “Students are less receptive to boring texts on critical issues. Instead, these values are better inculcated when they are taught through unconventional methods,” he said.

While the programme started on May 1, the last ten days of the camp will be host to events that emphasise the importance of forest, biodiversity and mathematics. The programmes happen between 11-12.30 pm each day. In addition to this, the department is also organising workshops on memory building, speaking skills, yoga and reading, the official said. “We also conduct small tests and competitions, and reward students with candies to provide them with incentives,” he said.

Parents, who brought their wards said that the programme helped teach their children to make new friends. “It also gave us the opportunity to interact with other parents,” said K Sree Latha, a resident of Saidapet.