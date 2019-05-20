Home Cities Chennai

‘Kodai Kondattam’ at Anna library

The School Education Department has been organising various programmes for children as a part of the free summer camp (Kodai Kondattam) initiative at the Anna Centenary Library in the city.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has been organising various programmes for children as a part of the free summer camp (Kodai Kondattam) initiative at the Anna Centenary Library in the city. The camp is a combination of activities and performances organised to provide infotainment to children.
A senior official from the department said that interactive tools such as storytelling and robotics have been used to spread awareness on subjects like hygiene and road safety. “Students are less receptive to boring texts on critical issues. Instead, these values are better inculcated when they are taught through unconventional methods,” he said.

While the programme started on May 1, the last ten days of the camp will be host to events that emphasise the importance of forest, biodiversity and mathematics. The programmes happen between 11-12.30 pm each day. In addition to this, the department is also organising workshops on memory building, speaking skills, yoga and reading, the official said. “We also conduct small tests and competitions, and reward students with candies to provide them with incentives,” he said.
Parents, who brought their wards said that the programme helped teach their children to make new friends. “It also gave us the opportunity to interact with other parents,” said K Sree Latha, a resident of Saidapet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Centenary Library Kodai Kondattam Anna library

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp