No drain at crucial stretch leaves these Chennai residents worried

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flooding still remains the most pressing concern of residents of S Kolathur, Keelkattalai, Narayanapuram and Kovilambakkam though work is underway to construct storm water drains (SWD) on either side of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

This is because officials have skipped laying drains along with a short, but an important three-kilometre stretch under Eachangadu flyover which is most prone to flooding.

A source privy to the issue said that in the Detailed Project Report storm water drains have been specified to be laid only in two stretches along the radial road. One from Pallavaram to Keelkattalai and the other from Narayanapuram to Pallikaranai. The entire project which is estimated to cost around `300 crore misses a crucial stretch near Eachangadu which locals say gets as much water as the inflow to Poondi reservoir. “When asked why, officials told us that the Keelkattalai surplus channel is already in place to drain the flood water into the marshland. But this channel is dotted with multiple encroachments and has shrunk from 70 ft to 30ft and even 10 ft at some places. Because of this our homes will be flooded yet again,” says a resident of Kovilambakkam, who preferred anonymity.

Though repeated plans have been chalked out by Public Works Department since 2015 encroachments which have shrunk the size of Keelkattalai surplus channel have not been removed. “The radial road was built cutting three main lakes of Pallavaram, Keelkattalai and Narayanapuram. Due to this, the natural hydrology of lakes in the suburbs has been tampered with and around 12,800 cusecs of rainwater have no space to drain and instead floods interior areas,” said another resident of S Kolathur.

A senior official with the highways department said that a separate plan is being prepared to construct stormwater drains in the remaining stretch along Eachangadu after repeated requests by residents.

“In a month’s time construction of macro drainage from Narayanapuram to Pallikaranai will be completed by PWD. A detailed project report for drains along the stretch from Pallavaram to Keelkattalai is being prepared and work will start by November. Soon after this, work will begin on laying drains at Eachangadu as well,” the official said.