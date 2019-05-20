The hottest destination for bangle shoppers in Chennai is here

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 20th May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 02:21 PM

The shop is open from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm  Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dull corridors of the ground floor of Prince Plaza in Egmore come to life with the rows of colourful bangles displayed behind glass doors, courtesy the Dreams Come True store. What started out as a small imitation jewellery business developed into a full-fledged bangle venture. 

“This shop is my father Rashmikant Davey’s dream. He knew how to run the business and patrons were fond of him. His patience and amiable attitude earned him customers across the globe. Two months back, I took over the shop, after his demise. Irrespective of the long shopping hours, he used to attend to each customer and even recommend designs,” says Bhavna Jain, who manages the shop with her brother Ronak Davey.

Bangles made of metal, wood, clay, stone, glass, plastic and American diamonds are available for all age groups. The bangles are sourced from Hyderabad, Rajkot, Kolkata, Mumbai, Moradabad and Firozabad. Some exquisite pieces are sourced from Bangkok and Thailand.

“Our patrons from Colombo and Malaysia buy bangles worth up to `80,000. We have flexible sizes from 0.12 of 2.10-inch in circumference. There are over 10,000 pieces ranging from Rs 20 to a few thousands. People come with their outfit, mix and match and buy. While most of them ask for our suggestions, a few have their ideas. We also retail bangles to other cities,” she shares. There are eight outlets under the same name, of which five predominantly deal with bangles. Dreams Come true has been at Prince Plaza for 24 years.

Baby showers, weddings, Navaratri and other festive occasions are peak season for their business. They consider Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays as auspicious days.

“Stone and thread bangles sell well across age groups. Cuff and kada bangles are popular among college-goers. While gold or diamond is preferred among many, imitation bangles will never go out of trend. The craze, especially for the delicate glass bangles, has been the same over the years. Earlier, the price used to be an important factor but now people focus more on quality,” says Jain. 

Each bangle has been designed to serve a different purpose. Oxidised bangles have become popular for the glossy metal and funky look; it can be paired with your daily wear.  Bangles studded with semi-precious stones are favourite among brides for it offers a glamorous look. Threaded bangles with hanging metals in the form of jhumka are in vogue, she says. 

“We use the measure of wrist bone to find the appropriate size. Mixing and matching using bangles is an art that comes with experience. We also have a segment where bangles are arranged in sets according to the shade and balance of elements. This makes it easier for customers to choose from. Normally, big bangles with heavy work are kept on the edges, thinner ones with simple designs are kept on the inside to balance the look on your hand. People also pair and match bangles with sari borders, and blouses for a contrast look,” says an assistant who has been working in the shop for the past 10 years. 

The shop also has hair accessories, bridal hair wigs, temple jewellery and other makeover items for women. For details, call: 9884528085

