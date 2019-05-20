This summer fashion soiree takes inspiration from Shakespeare

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: The city has warmed up to the summer heat and humidity. And at a time like this, wardrobe revamp is a must. Coming to our rescue are city-based designers Tina Vincent and Kiiran Valentine who showcased their collection at the Grand Summer Fashion Soiree held at Aqua — The Park. The fashion show was organised and choreographed by Karun Raman. 

The designer duo based their collection on Shakespeare’s classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream to bring out a fairytale feel. “I’m working on a theme given to me after a long time. It felt nostalgic to go back to storyboard, sketches and finding inspiration. Having said that, you will find shimmers, sequin, floaty dresses and skimpy skirts in my collection in hues of blue and pink. The fabric is breezy and light for the

The models walked the ramp in two sequences — one flaunting the poolside collection and the other, strutting in Kiiran’s Valentine collection, which had a mix of pink and beige, displaying the beauty of dusk and dawn. 

“These are two completely different collections. I love the sight of the twilight sky and my aim was to bring in the glitters and colours into the collection,” said Kiiran Valentine.

