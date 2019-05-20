Timely help & medicare in Chennai now a click away 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to assist people during medical emergencies, a team from Sinsan Infotech along with M Kumaran, an oral and Maxillofacial surgeon at Floss & Gloss and Jerome Anthony Das of Sinsan launched SPOTRUSH, a one-of-a-kind medicare app at The Park Hotel on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Saravana Rajagopal, mentor of Sinsan’s app design team which comprises seven members said, “I believe in using technology to our advantage. After spending eight months to devise the app, the team reached out to several hospitals and tested it. The response has been positive and we will be adding more features to it. This app is designed to help people from both, rural and urban areas.” The team plans to provide their services in every corner of the state.

Some of the most common medical emergencies are: bleeding, burns and scalds, breathing difficulties, seizures, severe pain, heart attack, stroke, sudden collapse, electrocution, bites/stings etc.

Locating the right medical professional who is available in the shortest period of time is perhaps the most important task at hand during a medical emergency.

SPOTRUSH allows people to effortlessly get in touch with physicians, hospitals and ER departments across the city. Besides the easy access to medical facilities, the app allows patients and doctors to know the type of hospital, their specialisations, availability of in-house experienced doctors etc.

With a click of an icon on the app, an ambulance from a nearby hospital can be summoned and the exact location of the patient forwarded to the hospital and ambulance. No need to call the hospital, connect through an operator, explain the situation and give the address etc.

(The SPOTRUSH App is free and is available on Android and iOS platforms.)