Chennai: Silversmith throws acid on 8 neighbours, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a fit of rage during a quarrel with his neighbours, a silversmith on Sunday night threw acid used to clean silver on eight persons. Police said the quantum of the sulphuric acid was less and hence none of the eight were severely injured.

Police have arrested the accused Kannappan, 33. Kannappan was staying with his family in a three-storey building at Muniyappa Nagar near Neerkundram, where 40 families are residing in portions on rent.

Police said a quarrel broke out when a group of bachelors staying in an adjacent portion in the building were chatting loudly on the terrace around 10.30 pm. Kannappan and his brother-in-law Baskar picked a quarrel with the youth over this.

“Even as others tried to pacify the two groups, Kannappan went inside his house and brought sulphuric acid used to clean the metal and threw it on the men,” said a police officer. The police officer said the building was so congested that the decibel level of people talking to one another nearby is very always acute. This was the main factor that led to the quarrel.