Chennai: Teen succumbs 3 days after being attacked

On Monday, Vignesh died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after two teenagers were allegedly attacked by a man and his son while they were going on their bike near Chrompet, after a fight broke out between them, one of the victims succumbed to injuries on Monday. The victims, Vignesh and Nanda, were travelling near Chromepet when two men on a bike allegedly attacked them with knives and escaped. 

On Monday, Vignesh died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. During the investigation, it was revealed that Vignesh and Nanda had attended a church festival. While returning home to Pammal, Nithyanandam blocked the road and did not let them go.

“A fight broke out between them in which Vignesh and Nanda pushed Nithyanandam to the side and proceeded to their house,” said a police source.

Angered by this, Nithyanandam informed his father Madan, a BJP functionary. Subsequently, the duo intercepted the men at Nagalkeni Chromepet and attacked them with knives and escaped. Following which, the Shankar Nagar police station registered a case and further investigations are on. Police arrested the man and his son for inquiry.

