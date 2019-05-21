SHRC notice over cops’ attack on 2 youths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to the Joint Commissioner of Police South Zone, Greater Chennai Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, seeking a detailed report on two policemen who allegedly attacked two former IT employees near Mahabalipuram.

Based on a report that appeared in dailies, the SHRC issued notices to the police officials.

The incident pertains to a Sub-Inspector and police constable of Kanathur police station verbally abusing two youths on the Kanathur beach and allegedly snatching Rs 2,000 from them on Friday night.

The SI Balasubramanian demanded that the duo pay him Rs 5000 to let them off. The SI further threatened that the duo would land in trouble if they were taken to the police station, said the news report. The frightened duo paid Rs 2000 and fled the place. The police personnel were transferred to the Armed Reserve police on Sunday after a probe into the incident.

However, SHRC member Durai Jayachandran in his notice has questioned the senior police officials why a case of robbery against the two police personnel was not registered by the Kanathur inspector.

The commission has sought a detailed report within four weeks.