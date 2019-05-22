Appetising for hospitals

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was around 12.30 am and I had to perform two major back-to-back surgeries. One had unexpected complications, so the procedure went on for four hours. By the time I got out of the operation room, I was famished, but I did not order from the canteen because I thought I would go home early. I could not even slip out for a bite because I had to be with the patient for at least three hours and supervise him. This is just one of the many from the time I started to practice, 18 years ago.

But, unlike most other days where I manage my hunger with biscuits and tea, on that day I had a grilled sandwich and a bottle of juice, thanks to the food app,” shares a doctor working at one of the major government hospitals in the city, on condition of anonymity.CE had reported on Saturday about the rise in the number of working professionals ordering in from the multitude of food apps. But what has come as shocking is that doctors and hospital staff too have turned to online food delivery.

“Swiggy delivers to all the government hospitals in the city. In the last two months, we have received orders 3.6 times more than before. We receive the highest number of orders from Stanley Hosptial and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hosptial (RGGGH),” says a spokesperson from Swiggy.

Karthik Kumar, a delivery executive at Nandanam, shares that the number has gone up from two orders per month to at least four per week, from hospitals. “Those two orders used to be from doctors. Now, we deliver even to patients and guardians at all times of the day,” he says.

Ordering in is the most preferred option for most caregivers of patients, as they don’t have to step out in the sun to eat food. They can also attend to the patient all the time.

“Previously, we had to ask somebody to take care of the patient till we get back, find a restaurant that serves hygienic food, wait till it’s packed and then get back all the way. Now, everything happens at one click. Also, after apps like Swiggy, Uber Eats and Foodpanda came in, food options too have increased manifold,” shares R Pramilla, guardian of a patient at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Anagha Ramamoorthy, who was recently admitted for spine injury in RGGGH, says, “Hospital food is particularly bland. I had a spine injury and no food restrictions. The only good part about the day was food. So, ordering in was a great option. My guardians and I had good meals every day because of online food apps. Also, people coming from different areas can enjoy their native food in Chennai through Swiggy or Uber Eats.”

Restaurant owners too are witnessing more profits, thanks to the apps. “Setting up of restaurants around hospitals has always been profitable. Now, we get a minimum of 20 customers per day because customers get a lot of offers through the apps. Not just that, we also have a special menu for patients — one that is less spicy and has more vegetables. Potatoes are also usually avoided and more green vegetables are added. Moreover, when we get the order, if it is mentioned that the food is for a patient then we cook and pack with the utmost care,” shares Ranjan Lal, one of the restaurant owners on Greams Road.

However, even unlicensed restaurants are on the list of these apps, making quality a serious matter of concern. “If the hospital canteen is the only option, we can monitor what is supplied from the canteen and ensure the health of the patient. However, in cases where food is ordered outside and if the patient has food poisoning, the situation will further worsen. Technology may make things easy, but it is better to stick to the roots sometimes,” shares Dr Pravallika Chaudhary in T Nagar.

