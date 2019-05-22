Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Pallavaram residents seek relief from water crisis

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Pallavaram, led by the Pallavaram unit functionaries of Communist Party of India (Marxist), petitioned the municipal commissioner to take immediate measures to relieve residents of the severe water crisis, on Tuesday.

The petition stated that Pallavaram, with its current population of over three lakh people, receives a combined quantum of around 15 lakh litres a day from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) during the summer. They sought an increased supply of 79 lakh litres a day. 

The supply of Palar drinking water has come down to once a month from its earlier supply of twice a day, the petition added. “According to our general assessment, a resident of Pallavaram is not even receiving 15 litres of water a day,” it stated. 

Petitioners urged the municipality to tap quarries in the neighbourhood, including in Tirusulam, Moovarasampet to augment the supply of water. Borewells may be sunk in Kilkattalai, Hasthinapuram and Veeraraghavan lakes to further add to the supply, the petition stated. It also urged the municipality to increase measures to harvest rainwater. 

chennai Pallavaram water crisis

