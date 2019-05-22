Divakar shines for Fine star CA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Divakar’s 4 for 27 propelled Fine Star CA to thrash Classic CC by 43 runs in the 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 knock-out tournament. Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Fine Star CA 154/9 in 20 ovs (R Krishna Sai 59, G Naveen Kumar 3/32, KV Udhaya Kumar 3/37) bt Classic CC 111 in 16 ovs (R Divakar 4/27). Standard CC 165/8 in 20 ovs (K Vijayan 35) bt IEC RC 92 in 19.1 ovs (M Santhosh Pandian 3/22). Seshadhri MCC 158/9 in 20 ovs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 44) lost to MAS CC 161/4 in 19.1 ovs (S Parvesh Gautam 61, R Nilesh Subramanian 45). Parthasarathy MCC 177/2 in 20 ovs (D Vignesh Yadav 66, S Karthick 42) bt Mugappair CC 137/9 in 20 ovs (R Rajagiri 4/34).

Harshavardhan cracks ton

PL Harshavardhan Sai’s century (154) helped City III bag a lead of 30 runs overs City I in the drawn match of the TNCA City-16 round robin tournament. City III were declared winners by virtue of first innings lead.

Brief scores: City I 242 in 81.1 ovs drew with City III 272/9 in 90 ovs (PL Harshavardhan Sai 154, A Badrinath 61 n.o., P Vignesh 5/53). City II 334/9 in 90 ovs drew with City IV 275 in 77.2 ovs (SR Athish 165, V Sanjeev Kumar 4/75, R Bharat Srinivas 4/59).

Customs win

All India Customs and GST, Secunderabad beat SAI, Chennai 4-1 in the league round of the KR Medical Educational and Charitable Trust-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament, held at SDAT hockey stadium, Kovilpatti.

CDCA condoles Radhakrishnan death

Former international carrom player and Chennai Corporation employee K Radhakrishnan aged 61 years, passed away due to heart attack on May 18. He is survived by his wife and son. “The death of K Radhakrishnan is a great loss to the carrom fraternity as he was a consistent player for many years,’’ said B Ravikumar David, President, Chennai District Carrom Association.

Santhosh stars

S Santhosh Kumar’s unbeaten 51 helped Suriya GOI beat SG CC by 38 runs in a Second Division match of the Villupuram DCA league. Brief scores: II Div: Suriya GOI 169/5 in 25 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 51 n.o) bt SG CC 131 in 24.5 ovs I Rajapandian 3/17). Sakthi CC 105 in 23 ovs (A Anandha Kumaran 3/12, M Kumaresan 3/22) bt Mahaveer CA 104 in 23.3 ovs (Mohammed Harif 4/18).

Adambakkam CC bag title

KS Vijayaraghavan’s 56 not out paved the way for Adambakkam CC to

beat Little Hearts CA by nine wickets in the final of the Kancheepuram

DCA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T-20 tournament.