Home Cities Chennai

No lifeline for Cooum boating jetties in restoration plan

It is reliably learnt that no funds have been allocated for the preservation or restoration of these jetties, at least in the ongoing phase of the restoration project.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The abandoned boating jetties built along the Cooum in the early 1970s may soon become nothing more than a piece of memory, not featuring in the current Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan. For the time that it remains to stand, it will simply serve as a reminder of the waste of public funds, say experts.

It is reliably learnt that no funds have been allocated for the preservation or restoration of these jetties, at least in the ongoing phase of the restoration project. The riverfront development proposal mainly focuses on the development of parks and walkways.

As part of the Cooum improvement scheme from 1967 until 1973, a sand pump and regulator have constructed along with the jetties at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore. According to PWD sources, there are six jetties in place as of today along the Cooum, including one near Spurtank road, another two near Harris bridge and near Periyar bridge.

However, historians are of the view that the attempts to revive boating were a failure even during the time when the jetties were constructed. The prospect of boating along the Cooum had seemed within reach thanks to a famous photograph of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi enjoying a boat ride along with his Cabinet colleagues. However, historian Venkatesh Ramakrishnan said that it was conveniently kept from the public that the boat was in the part of the river that had tidal effect.

“After the photograph, people had imagined boating along the entire Cooum. Boats need to have some depth for the hull which is never the case with the Cooum. It will only have water up to Chintadripet since the tidal effect is only up to there,” he said.

The lack of depth was such that there were even references to students of Women’s Christian College wading across the Cooum to get to Spurtank Road in the 1930s, he added. According to him, any photograph of a boat on the Cooum was, in fact, taken in the Buckingham canal. Historian V Sriram said, “The attempt to build a boating facility during Karunanidhi’s time did not take off. They did not even run the boats for a year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Cooum Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp