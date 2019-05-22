Home Cities Chennai

Pawfect Pampering  

CE lists seven mobile and stand-alone pet grooming salons where your furry friends will be styled, treated and taken care of 

CHENNAI: Pawsbay Mobile Pet Grooming
Started four-and-a-half-years ago, this company provide services such as bathing, hair drying, coat and nail clipping, and tick and flea treatment for your pet dogs right at your doorstep. All you have to do is call them a day prior. They cater across Chennai, however, you will have to pay extra if you live in the outskirts. 

Pets Connexions Spa and Clinic
Owned by Viswanathan Mohan, this pet spa specialises in basic baths, blow drying, ear cleaning, grooming, and designing and trimming hair and nails for animals. The clinic gets a footfall of six or seven customers a day. Regular patrons are offered a discount of `100. Once the pets’ details are recorded in the store’s directory, customers get calls reminding them of the upcoming vaccination and medical appointments. 

Pets 101
Established in 2014, this pet grooming salon offers grooming, boarding and training services. If you are looking for pet supplies, check out their in-house store. Founded by Arunodaya Reddy, it has qualified staff members who love animals. It offers free de-shedding facilities for pets with hairfall issue. They plan to open another branch in Anna Nagar in June, which will have a grooming salon and a pet café. 

Cutz to Cuddlez Dog Salon & Spa
It was established in 2016 by A Sabarish and C T Sangeetha Sabharish who are certified pet groomers. 
It is an exclusive dog grooming salon. They offer services like bath, breed specific haircut, nail grooming, blow drying, ear cleaning, under-pad trim and sanitary trim. They also provide a medicated bath as recommended by the vet and massage bath using organic oil. They are known for their pet-friendly products and sterilised equipment. They also board around seven to ten dogs.

Paws Parlour
Started in 2014, it offers pet grooming exclusively at clients’ home. Owned by Vasanth Kumar, they provide services for cats and dogs. The grooming pack includes bathing, styling, nail trimming and full body hair trim to help pets beat the heat. They use sandalwood oil, imported shampoos and gels. The prices vary based on the breed of the pet. They tend to around four dogs every day. It also provides grooming services for dog shows.

Neem Tree Pet Spa
Established a year back by Iliyas, this spa uses only natural products and their groomers are trainer from Singapore. They offer services like haircut, spa, clay grooming and shampoo for cats and dogs. They cater to around five dogs on weekdays and 10 in weekends. They provide free oil spa and clay grooming services to regular customers. They also provide personalised bandanas. 

Dog’s Life
Established in 2015, Dog’s Life offers pet grooming and boarding services exclusively for dogs and cats. They provide two types of grooming service — Basic and Full. The basic pack includes a complete bath, ear cleaning and nail clipping. Full grooming pack includes basic grooming plus haircut. Matt removal, oil massage and temporary tattoos are a few of the add-on services.

