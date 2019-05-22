Home Cities Chennai

Two days after boy’s death, mother, her friend arrested

Two days after a three-year-old boy died, the Ambattur police on Monday arrested his mother and a man believed to be in a relationship with her for allegedly killing the child. 

By Express News Service

The police said they found the child had been beaten to death by the two even as they initially made everyone believe that it slipped off the staircase and died. The injury on the head and the autopsy report showed that the boy had been beaten to death, the police said.

The police said Kishore died on Sunday. The child’s mother, Bhuvaneshwari, had told her relatives that he fell down on the staircase in her house, suffered head injuries and died.

She had been separated from her husband, Karthikeyan, for the last few months. The police said she was living at Ambattur with Kishore and one Somasundaram, with whom she was said to be in a relationship.

“Bhuvaneshwari later took the child’s body to Pattukottai, her sister’s house, for the final rites. On seeing the injury on the head, her relatives grew suspicious and alerted local police,” said a police officer.

The information was passed on to the Chennai police and the body was brought to a hospital, where an autopsy was done. The police said the autopsy showed that the child had been beaten to death. Bhuvaneshwari and Somasundaram were arrested.

