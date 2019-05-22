Wealth is not the measure of happiness and inner peace

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We all love money...don't’ we? It’s a fact that money makes the world go round because it can make the impossible possible and the unimaginable real. Hence, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that money can do almost everything. We all have experienced how money can make people change their moods and colours in a jiffy. Haven’t we? It can close the eyes and mouth of those who may expose the guilty.

Witnesses of crime can turn a blind eye and a deaf ear and maintain a stony silence even though they know the truth. It can help free the guilty and punish the innocent. In the world of business, money is the prime force behind the movers and shakers of mega deals, mergers and breakups. Whether it’s sports, entertainment or any other business, money can make cut-throat competitors get into a co-operative mode in mutual interest.

Money can match the mismatched, fix matches, miss goals and change roles. At present, it is observed that money has considerable clout even in matters of faith. Like, it can bring you the choicest blessings of gurus; it can gain you easy access to the holy citadels of godmen who may anoint you as their ardent follower. With money, you can also have a quick darshan of your favourite lord at the temple without having to wait in long queues.

The list is unending. In short, money can buy anything and everything under the sun that can be bought. Though money creates this illusion that we are living in paradise yet money cannot do any of the following for us.

Money can buy us a beautiful house but not a happy home, it can buy us delicious food and expensive healthcare but not good health, it can provide us with high security but it cannot guarantee even minimum safety, it can buy us countless things for entertainment but not cheer and joy, it can buy us a comfortable bed but not sound sleep, it can buy name and fame but not real respect, it can buy the best contacts and relations but not true and honest love, it can buy crowns and thrones but not real power, it can buy good education but not intelligence and wisdom and lastly it can bail us out from the worst crimes but it cannot help us escape divine justice and buy us liberation from our sins and sufferings.

So, even if money does make the world go round, at the end of all the going round we reach nowhere and get nothing substantial and real and end up being more impoverished than ever. However, this does not imply that money has to be shunned totally or that money has no use at all. Nope! Instead, we must understand that money is merely a tool that has to be used wisely and without greed, attachment or selfishness to create happiness for all. Hence, as long as we use it as masters, it will bring us benefit and happiness. As soon as we become slaves of it it would bring loss and misery.

An enlightened person would always use money for the maximum good of maximum number of people, whereas for a spiritually empowered soul, money becomes a tool to create good karma and a good destiny for the self and others.

So, the moral of the story is that money has never made man permanently happy, nor will it because there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. Hence, if we really want to be wealthy and happy, then we should earn blessings which is our real wealth and which will go along with us birth after birth. Think about it.