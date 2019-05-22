Home Cities Chennai

When being judged is not therapeutic 

Depression has been my unwanted companion for more than three years. During the first two-and-a-half-years, I believed I didn’t need therapy.

Published: 22nd May 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ruchika Jain
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Depression has been my unwanted companion for more than three years. During the first two-and-a-half-years, I believed I didn’t need therapy. Meeting a therapist would mean making my vulnerability public. And I was not willing to do that, yet. We often believe we are like Goliath and we can defeat our enemy — even if it’s the one inside us. But, we forget that the act of acknowledgement is the first battle won. 

Two weeks of research and many panic attacks later, I found a therapist, who fit my budget. On the day of my appointment, I felt my heart pounding and hands trembling. She tried to comfort me, but it felt cold. I sat through the session because I wanted to leave as a person who is at peace. So, I shared, cried and talked endlessly. But, not everything went well. Especially when she decided that my obesity was my problem even though I told her about my PCOD — a red flag, which I ignored. She asked me to start medication immediately without considering my preference. This was the second red flag I missed. 

I continued to share my stories of lost love, need for attention, and dark thoughts, but could feel her judgements pierce through me with every life event I narrated. What made me rethink my decision of going for therapy was when she began to blame a few significant people in my life. She indicated that I should cut ties with them. But, she had no reasons for her ‘recommendation’. I started filtering my thoughts —  and this is exactly what shouldn’t happen in a therapy session.

So, we concluded that I was suffering from lack of real relationships in my life. But the ‘icing’ on this unpalatable cake was when she said, “Men are trash. Be away from them.”I was shocked. Her judgments made me question the act of reaching out. I could see where she was leading me. On my way back, I cried more than I did during the session. She had pressed all the wrong buttons in my thought-o-sphere, and I was shaken by this experience for the next few weeks. All my courage was shattered during that session. And I am back to square one. But, I am hopeful — of finding the right therapist and bettering myself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Depression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp