Home Cities Chennai

A summer of sports and sandwiches

A break from the regular humdrum of academics, this camp provided the children with an opportunity to do something different and hone new skills and interests.  

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cholamandal Artists Village in Injambakkam always exudes warmth and tranquillity. But, on Wednesday, the generally quiet place was buzzing with activity as children scurried about trying to decipher the clues for a treasure hunt that was organised as part of ‘Deepbluestories’, a five-day summer camp for children between the ages of eight to 14. 

The third day of the camp started off with children painting the pots that they had made using white cement on the first day, in addition to continuing with the ongoing weaving exercise. The children explored the contemporary art gallery at Cholamandal Artists Village and got a chance to engage with the works of several renowned artists. 

In the evening, post a sumptuous lunch that consisted of pizza, the children were divided into groups and embarked on a treasure hunt in the area. The heat did not deter them and they were rewarded handsomely after with marshmallows, chocolate and lime juice. 

“On the other days, a number of other exciting activities including block painting, a visit to a horse sanctuary, gardening, experiencing the laws of the ocean at the beach, surfing, kite flying and more were conducted,” said Deepti Chavan and Subash TS , founders of Deepbluestories. 

“My favourite part of the camp so far has been the visit to the horse sanctuary,” said 12-year-old Kritikka Srinivasan. “I really liked feeding the horses carrots. It was a lot of fun! The treasure hunt too was enjoyable.” For nine-year-old Daksh Moorthy, weaving was what he looked forward to the most. “Weaving is the most fun. Making doormats and tablemats is very exciting. The treasure hunt made us work as a team and we were rewarded with delicious food in the end!”

A break from the regular humdrum of academics, this camp provided the children with an opportunity to do something different and hone new skills and interests.  

“There was a pony at the horse sanctuary that really liked me. I would definitely like to go back... I also enjoyed the kite-flying activity because it was just fun and gave us a chance to interact with the local community. I have made a lot of new friends too and I can’t wait for when we go surfing because I thoroughly enjoyed that last year too,” 13-year-old Adia Mahesh narrated with glee. 
(The camp will conclude on May 24)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cholamandal Artists Village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp