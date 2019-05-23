Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-based firm told to pay Rs 25,000 to customer

Denying the allegations, the manufacturer submitted that the machine was serviced as per the warranty, following  complaints. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum directed the manufacturer of the Livepure reverse osmosis water purifier to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a city resident after the machine failed to work within a  few months of its purchase. 

K Rajapandian of Vyasarpadi, in a petition to the forum, said he purchased the RO water purifier from Sorna Super Marketing in 2014 and there were defects since then. The water purifier began to create problems since its purchase in 2014 and the company failed to solve the issues.

The machine was manufactured by Luminous Water Technologies Pvt Ltd. Rajapandian sent legal notices to both seller and manufacturer in 2015.  Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), seeking compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh for the harassment caused by the RO company.

Denying the allegations, the manufacturer submitted that the machine was serviced as per the warranty, following complaints. 

However, the forum headed by K Lakshmikantham and member PV Jeyanthi observed that the manufacturer had not filed any proof for their periodical service done and the complaint lodged by Rajapandian was all well within the warranty period. 

Hence, the forum directed the manufacturer and the seller to provide a compensation of `25,000 to the complainant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Sorna Super Marketing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp