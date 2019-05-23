Chennai-based firm told to pay Rs 25,000 to customer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum directed the manufacturer of the Livepure reverse osmosis water purifier to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a city resident after the machine failed to work within a few months of its purchase.

K Rajapandian of Vyasarpadi, in a petition to the forum, said he purchased the RO water purifier from Sorna Super Marketing in 2014 and there were defects since then. The water purifier began to create problems since its purchase in 2014 and the company failed to solve the issues.

The machine was manufactured by Luminous Water Technologies Pvt Ltd. Rajapandian sent legal notices to both seller and manufacturer in 2015. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), seeking compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh for the harassment caused by the RO company.

Denying the allegations, the manufacturer submitted that the machine was serviced as per the warranty, following complaints.

However, the forum headed by K Lakshmikantham and member PV Jeyanthi observed that the manufacturer had not filed any proof for their periodical service done and the complaint lodged by Rajapandian was all well within the warranty period.

Hence, the forum directed the manufacturer and the seller to provide a compensation of `25,000 to the complainant.