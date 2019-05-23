Faisal digs deep to wrest snooker crown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Faisal Khan of Railways used his experience and upped the tempo when it mattered to beat Coimbatore’s Vijay Nichani 5-4 with pink ball in the final of the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial-SVS Club Open snooker championship.

Final: Faisal Khan (Railways) bt Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore 5-4 (72-64, 74-22, 63-55, 47-63, 34- 71, 88-25, 39-69, 0-80, 48-31).

Semifinals: Vijay Nichani bt Nitesh Madan (Railways) 35-77, 17-78, 64-45, 17-91, 54-69, 61-38, 80-8, 51-1, 64-9; Faisal Khan (Railways) bt Pandurangaiah (Railways) 72-54, 7-76, 25-64, 19-62, 92-44, 85-24, 67-19, 25-59, 78-15.

Haryana wins title

Haryana defeated Kerala 81-74 in the boys’ final of the 36th Youth (under-16) National basketball championship jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Basketball Association and Coimbatore District Basketball Association, held at PSG College indoor sports stadium. In the girls’ final Kerala beat Tamil Nadu 80-69. Rajasthan finished third in both sections.

About 700 players from 25 states took part. The winning teams received `1.5 lakh each. The best player award carrying `25,000 was won by Sahil Taya of Haryana and Ann Mary Zachariya of Kerala.

The promising player award in the girls’ section went to Sathya of Tamil Nadu. K Govindaraj, president of Basketball Federation of India, was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

Muthuraman shines

S Muthuraman’s 6/45 helped Avengers Penetron CC beat Gurunanak Combines by 43 runs in a first division match of the TNCA-Kancheepuram DCA league.

Brief scores: Friends XI 167/7 in 26 ovs (Sunil 33 n.o, S Arvind 3/63, B Satish Kumar 3/25) bt Jai CC 120 in 24.4 ovs (Govind Sharma 3/31, Raghu 3/7). Seshadri Memorial CC 151/6 in 30 ovs (Udayaprakash 40, KS Rohit Narayanan 37, S Aravind 4/36) bt Jai CC 115 in 26.1 ovs (Vishweswaran 4/15). Asian Sports CC 177/7 in 30 ovs (Prabhakar 47, Keshav 44) bt Chrompet CC 162 in 29.2 ovs (Sandeep 3/44, Sharath 3/47, Arvind 3/38). Avengers Penetron CC 200/4 in 25 ovs (S Vasanth Raj 58, V Lokesh Babu 52, S Muthuraman 31) bt Gurunanak Combines 157 in 22 .3 ovs (G Akash Kumar 69, S Muthuraman 6/45).

Southern Railway advance

Southern Railway, Chennai, defeated National Hockey Academy of New Delhi 4-3 in a league match of the Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament in Coimbatore.

Volleyball camp

Close to 150 youngsters participated in the annual summer volleyball coaching camp organised by the Tiruvallur District Volleyball Association in memory of Dr Sivanthi Adityan at Periyapalayam, Thirupachur. Coaching was given free of cost and all facilities were provided by the association.