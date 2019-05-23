Frozen, fruity and fresh

Home Cities Chennai

The Perf Ice Candy, a city-based Instagram brand, offers dairy-free, fruit-based ice candies without preservatives for a cool break in the heat.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the hottest days of summer upon us, there’s no denying the importance of cooling down with an ice-cold sweet treat. Ice candies are the latest addition to the list of frozen desserts like popsicles, ice-cream cakes, cream bars and push pops. The Perf Ice Candy, a city-based Instagram brand, offers dairy-free, fruit-based ice candies without preservatives for a cool break in the heat.

“The idea is to take you back to your school days. Remember when you had an ice candy under the scorching sun with a heavy bag on your shoulders? Your biggest relief and guilty pleasure was the feeling of the sugary mixture melting down your hand. We’ve tweaked it a little by making it chemical-free. Parents have always been apprehensive about the hygiene factor and hence I wanted to make and stock them in a cleaner environment,” said Sudharsan Hari, owner of the three-week-old brand. 
Come as fruits, go as candies

Nine flavours are available at present. The menu includes orange, tender coconut, lime, sugarcane, watermelon, pomegranate, grapes, and two varieties of mango — Imampasand and Banganapalli. “I make ice candies in batches of 80. All are seasonal fruits and only canned water is used. I can make a maximum of 1,000 a day. The volume is based on orders. It can also be customised. I’ll introduce flavour combinations soon. At present, six- and eight-inch candies are available,” he said. The brand debuted at a recent pop-up and received an overwhelmingly positive response, with people having approached Sudharsan for party and hotel orders.

Quick delights
Sudharsan handles the brand all by himself. The preparation takes place at his kitchen in Anna Nagar. We tasted the ginger mango candy. A small portion of cold-pressed ginger juice is added to the mango base. The flavour of ginger is subtle and not overpowering. It complements the richness of mango and gives it a creamier texture. It takes at least 15 minutes for us to finish a stick. 

The candies are made out of fresh juices and frozen in moulds. It takes six hours for them to take shape. They are said to be pet-friendly.

“The shelf life is 14 days. It takes roughly 20 minutes to melt in our heat. In fact, the sugar content is less than 15 per cent. It can be consumed either as a candy or as juice. This is mainly for the children, and I’m waiting for the schools to reopen after vacations. Having said that, ice candy can trigger nostalgia among all age groups,” he said, adding that they will soon include new flavours like chocolate and iced tea. 

Priced from Rs 30. For details, visit their Instagram page The Perf Ice Candy or call 9962957373

