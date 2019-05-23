Home Cities Chennai

Mattress firm gutted in fire at Sriperumbudur

A major fire broke out at a foam mattresses firm at Sriperumbudur on Wednesday morning. However, no casualties were reported.  

Fire

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

Police said that around 9 am, a security guard at the firm spotted black fumes billowing out of the office building and alerted the Fire and Rescue Department. “By the time, fire tenders reached the spot, the fire spread. Five fire tenders doused the fire for more than three hours.

However, the entire premises were gutted and most of the products destroyed,” said the police personnel. 
A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

TAGS
Sriperumbudur Fire

