Tales of legendary warriors and valour

My journey has taken a shift from corporate storytelling to public storytelling. I realised that the latter is more effective and that eventually resulted in these books.

The English novel has now been translated into Tamil as Vithiyin Sirayil Maveeran and released by Kilakku Pathippagam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: My journey has taken a shift from corporate storytelling to public storytelling. I realised that the latter is more effective and that eventually resulted in these books. The aim of my stories is to bring out the sacrifices of unsung heroes in our history. I don’t touch the facts and give the stories a creative spin. In case there are mysteries in the storyline, I try to fill those gaps with my creativity,” said R Durgadoss, at the launch of his book Vithiyin Sirayil Maveeran, on Monday at Vestin Park, Egmore. 

R Nataraj, IPS, Rtd DGP MLA of Mylapore constituency, presided as the chief guest of the event. The English version of the book titled ‘The Shackles of the Warrior’ was released in 2015.

The successful English novel has now been translated into Tamil and released by Kilakku Pathippagam. 
The Shackles of the Warrior was the first book in the series of nine books the author intended to write. His second book in the series was ‘The Indus Challenge’ and the third was ‘The Conquest of the East.’ 

“We speak so gloriously of Shivaji — the Maratha warrior and Krishnadevaraya of the Vijaynagar empire. How many of us know of Rajendra Chola? I’ve written about Chandragupta Maurya and Raja Raja Chola’s rule. These are a few among the many legendary warriors whose valour needs to be told to our children. My books celebrate the achievements of these warriors,” said R Durgadoss, who is also an entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and writer. 

The author holds a PhD in Corporate Finance, and has a career spanning more than three decades with leading multinational institutions.

He is now based in Dubai as group director of a large corporate.

“After delivering a number of motivational speeches, I felt the need to take a different route — through fiction books — in the history, philosophy, and mythological genre. I have a deep-rooted passion for these subjects. My main target audience is people between age groups 16-25. The stories are informative, deliver moral messages, and educate people on our rich legacy,” shared Durgadoss whose is currently penning his fourth book.

Vithiyin Sirayil Maveeran is available on flipkart.com and in book stores.

