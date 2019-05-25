Home Cities Chennai

Back to the past

Published: 25th May 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bianca Joseph (L), Harshitha Murali (R)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A drawing of a house with a small family standing outside surrounded by trees and a smiling sun on a piece of paper. This is a childhood memory we all have — and more than the finished products, the joy of doodling with crayons or colour pencils stay in our minds. It is this childhood happiness that Planned Accidents hopes to tap into. Their workshop on Sunday will provide an artistic outlet for the emotions of adults.

“We are going to provide them with art supplies and a variety of objects. We want them to pick out what calls out to them, and we have a few categories planned. Once they pick a few objects, we give them staples like paint and paper and they can create whatever they want,” said Bianca Jospeh, co-curator of the workshop. Moodboards will be supplied to inspire the participants and an in-house artist will be present to facilitate the process. Curated by Joseph and Harshitha Murali, this workshop is a passion project for the two to create more artistic spaces in the city. The four categories are Nature, Communication, Adult Distractions and Adult Habits. The categories hope to not only help participants get in touch with their inner child, but grapple with their current habits.

The focus of the workshop is not on the finished product, but on enjoying the process and the cathartic effect of art. “Creating art is all about getting in touch with your inner child. I’ve noticed people get nervous when it comes to creating things. We are lucky enough to know how to channel our creativity and release it, but not many people share that,” said Joseph.

“A survey has shown that art has more therapeutic effects than taking a walk or listening to music, even though we place the latter higher on our list of self-care than others. We want to give people an opportunity to take this home,” said Murali. They also hope that the workshop will be collaborative, with the participants being able to connect with others through art. Additionally, they will only assist the participants in their projects. 

The event will be held at CurioPlay, Alwarpet, on Sunday. There are three event slots. For details, call: 9677263943

Comments

