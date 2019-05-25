Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man killed as bike gets tangled in live cable wire

In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man died after his two-wheeler got tangled in a live cable wire hanging very close to the East Coast Road on Thursday night. 

Published: 25th May 2019

Accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man died after his two-wheeler got tangled in a live cable wire hanging very close to the East Coast Road on Thursday night. 

J Mohammed Ali Jinna was riding back home when he failed to notice the wire hanging in between two posts. “He was riding very close to the central median, and the bike handle bar caught tangled in the wire and he lost control of bike,” said a police officer. 

The vehicle skidded and fell on the road. Since he was not wearing a helmet he sustained severe head injures. Another vehicle rider passing by saw the victim on the road and immediately called the ambulance and alerted the police. Jinna was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. 
“The incident was reported around 11.30 pm and despite a helmet hanging on his bike, he did not wear it,” added the officer.  

Jinna was a resident of Injambakkam and worked in an utensil store at Akkarai and the incident was reported while he was on his way back home. The Adyar traffic investigation wing has registered. 
Police suspect Jinna to have been riding fast and are also checking if the lights were dim on the stretch. 

