Chennai: Man killed as bike gets tangled in live cable wire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man died after his two-wheeler got tangled in a live cable wire hanging very close to the East Coast Road on Thursday night.



J Mohammed Ali Jinna was riding back home when he failed to notice the wire hanging in between two posts. “He was riding very close to the central median, and the bike handle bar caught tangled in the wire and he lost control of bike,” said a police officer.

The vehicle skidded and fell on the road. Since he was not wearing a helmet he sustained severe head injures. Another vehicle rider passing by saw the victim on the road and immediately called the ambulance and alerted the police. Jinna was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“The incident was reported around 11.30 pm and despite a helmet hanging on his bike, he did not wear it,” added the officer.

Jinna was a resident of Injambakkam and worked in an utensil store at Akkarai and the incident was reported while he was on his way back home. The Adyar traffic investigation wing has registered.

Police suspect Jinna to have been riding fast and are also checking if the lights were dim on the stretch.

725 gm gold worth Rs 24L seized at airport

Chennai: Custom officials at the Chennai International Airport on Friday detected a gold smuggling case and seized 725 grams of gold worth `24 lakh from a passenger, said a release from the Commissioner of Customs Office. Custom officials seized gold from Savad Notten Veedan (24) of Kozhikode, who had arrived from Bangkok . On suspicion, Savad was intercepted by intelligence unit officers at the airport and during a search on him, gold was found concealed in his rectum. The officials also found some gold concealed in his undergarments. In total, 725 grams of gold of 24K purity valued at `24 lakh were recovered from Savad under provisions of Customs Act.

Two youth run over by truck, investigation on

Chennai: Two youth died when a truck ran over them at Erukkancheri High Road in the wee hours on Thursday. Police said Sasi (18) of Madhavaram Milk Colony and Thameem of Thondiarpet were riding a two-wheeler. When Thameem, who was driving, tried to overtake a truck, the bike skidded and both fell down. “The truck running right behind ran over them, killing them on the spot,” said a police officer. Investigation revealed that Sasi along with four other friends on two motorbikes had gone to Thameem’s house to pick him up. “While returning Thameem was driving with Sasi on the pillion,” added the officer. The bodies were sent to the government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Couple die of burns after wife sets self ablaze

Chennai: A couple died of burns that they sustained when the woman set herself ablaze in a conjugal fight and the man tried to save her on Thursday. Police said Chitra, 48, and her husband Raju, 52, a realtor, had a fight. “In the melee, Chitra set herself on fire and Raju tried to save her. The neighbours took the duo to the hospital where they died.” If you are in distress, call 104 for the Health dept’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.