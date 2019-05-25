Home Cities Chennai

Get spoilt for choices at this new lifestyle store

Spread over more than 1 lakh sq ft, Revathi Stores opened a new store at GNT Road, Redhills on Thursday in the presence of many patrons.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spread over more than 1 lakh sq ft, Revathi Stores opened a new store at GNT Road, Redhills on Thursday in the presence of many patrons. The inaugural event was presided over by actresses Keerthi Suresh and Nikki Galrani. The new store boasts three enormous floors with a jewellery section on the ground floor and the rest for textiles, footwear, furniture, electronics, vessels and provisions.  

Revathi Stores was founded by SN Thyagarajan in 1962. The store’s current owner Ravindran T and his sons Dinesh Rajan and Deepak Rajan welcomed the gathering. R Jeyaraj, director of Sri Home Consumables Private Limited, who attended the event, said, “It is a happy moment for all. The store has been opened at the right location. There are no big shops around here as it is an industrial area. Now people will get everything they need under one roof.” 

The store’s manager Padmanabhan S said, “Redhills is the gateway to Andhra Pradesh. So, we selected this area. Now instead of going to Perambur or T Nagar for shopping, the residents can enjoy a shopping experience here with great discounts and offers. We plan to open a food court inside the store.” As part of their launch, the store is giving Rs 1,000 discount per sovereign on gold jewellery.

Revathi Stores

