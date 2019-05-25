Home Cities Chennai

Khadim’s launches new store in T Nagar

On the bustling South Usman Road in T Nagar, close to the bus terminus, Khadim’s launched another store on Friday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the bustling South Usman Road in T Nagar, close to the bus terminus, Khadim’s launched another store on Friday. 

The Kolkata-based footwear brand that has made its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, launched this store as a means to cater to the large demand from customers who visit the shopping hub in the city. 

The store boasts a wide range of options to choose from and has stylish shoes at affordable prices so one doesn’t need to burn a hole in their pocket to make a bold statement with their footwear. 

Inaugurated by Manas Roy Burman, AGM of Khadim’s India, and members of AMRI Traders, the store looked vibrant and set to amp up the style quotient in the city. 

“Though this is a brand that is based out of Kolkata, it has had a formidable presence in Tamil Nadu,” Burman said. “This is because there are a lot of similarities between West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, in terms of culture and lifestyle. The only thing that is different is the language. We already have an outlet in Panagal Park, but we realised that the demand was a lot and we needed another outlet to service our customers. Being a family store, we have shoes that fit all budgets and needs, and are expecting the footfall in this store to be very high as people from all over Tamil Nadu visit T Nagar to shop.” 

He said that the price advantage provided by the company was one of the main reasons that customers flocked to their outlets. 

“Our focus is to serve the people. Our footwear is popular with people of all classes because they can see that they get quality and style at a reasonable rate. Our sandals and loafers from the Summer Collection are selling very well. School shoes are also very popular at this time of the year. We have shoes for every school and are also providing shoes to the Tamil Nadu government for schools in certain districts. As it is the Ramzan season, we don’t want anyone to go empty-handed, so our school shoe rates are also much lower than most other places,” he said. 

For details, call: 43861501

