Vijay guides Garnet CC to victory

CHENNAI: Left arm spinner Vijay Anand’s 6 for 30 came in handy for Garnet RC as they beat Friend’s XI by nine wickets in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Vepery CC 88 all out in 19 ovs (Abhishek 35, Sai Aakash 4/16, Balasubramani 3/11) lost to Bharath CC 92/4 in 24 ovs. MoM: Sai Aakash.

Ram Associates 115 all out in 29.5 ovs (Naresh 30, A Sai Srivathsan 5/27, MV Vishal 3/20) lost to Prahlad CC 119/2 in 24.3 ovs (NP Balaji 51 n.o, Prasanna Venkatesh 52 n.o). MoM: Sai Srivatsan. India Japan Lighting 118 all out in 22.5 ovs (Vasudevan 48, Sarathy 3/22, Sadagopan 3/11) lost to EPF RC 121/4 in 20.3 ovs (Hariharan 45 n.o). MoM: Sadagopan. Friends XI 121 all out in 28.1 ovs (Harihara Kumar 33, Alfred Emmanuel 34, Vijay Anand 6/30, Manivannan 3/14) lost to Garnet RC 125/1 in 23.1 ovs (Pawan Kumar 71, Adithya 44 n.o). MoM: Vijay Anand.

Prasanna shines

Riding on Prasanna’s 45, Prahalad CC thrashed Vijay CC by five wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Kancheepuram DCA league.

Brief scores: First Division: Vijay CC 101 in 29.4 ovs lost to Prahalad CC 106/5 in 23.4 ovs (Prasanna 45, Sanjeevan 28).

Second Division: Bharat CC 106 in 30 ovs (Arunkumar 4/18, Yuvraj 3/23) lost to Gurunanak Combines 107 for no loss in 8.3 ovs (G Manikandan 63 n.o, P Deivasigamani 40 n.o). Venugopal RC 176 in 29.3 ovs (R. Dinesh 52, P. Gopalakrishnan 45, R Fransis Frankfort 4/15) bt Syndicate Bank RC 125 all out in 30 ovs (R Francis Frankfort 36, Tharuv 30, K. M Anbu 5/22, P Kanish Prabhu 4/5).

ICF enter semis

ICF Chennai defeated Southern Railway 5-4 in the quarterfinals of the K.R Medical Educational and Charitable Trust-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament being held at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hockey stadium, Kovilpatti.

Results: Quarterfinals: ICF, Chennai bt Southern Railway, Chennai 5-4; All India Customs & GST, Mumbai bt Canara Bank, Bangalore 10-9; South Central Railway, Secunderabad bt Union Bank, Mumbai 5-4

Harshavardhan bags gold

GB Harshavardhan, a class 11 student of Velammal Main School, Mogappair won the first place by securing 7.5 points out of 9 in the 48th Tamil Nadu State Junior U-19 chess championship, jointly organised by Tirupur District Chess Association and Vivekananda Vidyalaya at Vivekananda Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Muthoor, Tirupur.