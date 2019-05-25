Home Cities Chennai

Water purifier conks out, firm told to pay Rs 20K relief to consumer

However it failed to work properly. During the time of installation by the manufacturer, there occurred certain defects.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum directed a water purifier manufacturer to pay Rs 20,500 compensation to a city resident after the machine failed to work within a few days of its purchase. 

R Venugopal of Thiruvanmiyur submitted at the forum that he had purchased the water purifier from Aqua-Pure Plus Pvt. Ltd. in Anna Nagar in 2017, paying Rs 10,500,  However, it failed to work properly.
The forum, presided over by K Lakshmikantham and member PV Jeyanthi, observed that there was a fault to be rectified by the opposite party but the problem could not be solved till date as per the contention of the complainant. Hence, the forum directed the company to pay a compensation of `20,500 to the consumer.

