Chennai: Finance firm to pay damages of Rs 50k for wrong seizing of vehicle

CHENNAI: For wrongly seizing a newly purchased two-wheeler from a man for alleged non-payment of monthly dues, a consumer forum has ordered Bajaj Finance Limited to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 and also to return the vehicle to him.

The matter dates back to May 2012 when R Anandhan of Sholipalayam in Tiruvallur district, bought a two-wheeler from an automobile dealer at Red Hills. He decided to purchase the vehicle on a loan of Rs 44,172 from Bajaj Finance which he was going to repay along with interest in 18 instalments.

For this, he issued postpaid cheques each amounting to Rs 2454. The complainant said even after having sufficient balance in his bank account, the finance company seized his bike six months later as cheques for two months of August and September were not encashed.

The company in its defence said the complainant was a loan defaulter and was yet to pay `41,718 along with default charges.

Tiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum said the company’s act of seizing the vehicle was illegal as the cheques were returned due to ‘wrong delivery’ and not because of insufficient funds.

“The company did not inform the complainant about this or requested him to issue fresh cheques. The complainant is in no way responsible for non-payment of dues,” observed the forum consisting of President J Justin David and Members K Prameela and D Babu.