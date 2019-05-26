Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Finance firm to pay damages of Rs 50k for wrong seizing of vehicle

The company in its defence said the complainant was a loan defaulter and was yet to pay `41,718 along with default charges. 

Published: 26th May 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For wrongly seizing a newly purchased two-wheeler from a man for alleged non-payment of monthly dues, a consumer forum has ordered Bajaj Finance Limited to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 and also to return the vehicle to him.

The matter dates back to May 2012 when R Anandhan of Sholipalayam in Tiruvallur district, bought a two-wheeler from an automobile dealer at Red Hills. He decided to purchase the vehicle on a loan of Rs 44,172 from Bajaj Finance which he was going to repay along with interest in 18 instalments.

For this, he issued postpaid cheques each amounting to Rs 2454. The complainant said even after having sufficient balance in his bank account, the finance company seized his bike six months later as cheques for two months of August and September were not encashed. 

The company in its defence said the complainant was a loan defaulter and was yet to pay `41,718 along with default charges. 

Tiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum said the company’s act of seizing the vehicle was illegal as the cheques were returned due to ‘wrong delivery’ and not because of insufficient funds.

“The company did not inform the complainant about this or requested him to issue fresh cheques. The complainant is in no way responsible for non-payment of dues,” observed the forum consisting of President J Justin David and Members K Prameela and D Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajaj Finance Limited compensation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp