Coach sets last-8 target for juniors

CHENNAI: The six courts at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium were witness to frenzied activity on Friday. Children of all age groups (U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19) were puffing and panting as a decent crowd — though the bulk of it was friends and family — were cheering for them. Watching them with an eagle eye was Sanjay Mishra, India’s chief junior coach.

The kids are giving their all in what is the last tournament to seal a berth in the Indian team for the Asian Junior Championships, which will be held in Suzhou from July 20 to 28. However, Sanjay is not very optimistic regarding India’s medal prospects in the event. A quarterfinal appearance is the best the nation can hope for, according to him. It’s quite surprising, considering that Lakshya Sen had won the singles gold in Jakarta last year.

But there was some positive news for youngsters in Chennai. Badminton Association of India and Sanjay have been discussing the possibility of having a junior national camp.

“It will be just like what Gopichand Badminton Academy is doing for seniors. We are in the process of finding a suitable venue in New Delhi. By next year, hopefully, we should be able to zero in on one.”

All said and done, the standard of junior players has increased since last year. While India have plenty of talented players, only time will tell if they can be the next PV Sindhu or Kidambi Srikanth, according to Sanjay. “I am hopeful of that happening,” he said.

More exposure at a young age can do wonders, and Sanjay feels that the lack of age-group international tournaments — especially in U-15 and U-17 — is worrying.

“That’s an issue that Badminton Asia and World Badminton Federation need to sit and talk about.”

Select results (Round of 16): Girls’ singles: Akshaya bt Riya 21-12, 21-11; Gayatri (x1) bt Khushi 22-20, 21-16. Mixed doubles: Sathish/Ramya (x4) bt Suraj/Maini 21-7, 22-20; Gokul/Praveena bt Ayan/Tasnim (x7) 21-9 21-11.