Drugs seized in three incidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 50kg of Pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug, 500 grams of heroin and six kg of ganja were seized in three different instances on Saturday.



Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zonal unit, nabbed a man from Mylapore and seized 50 kg of the synthetic drug from his godown at Choolaimedu.

The arrest was based on a tip off the team received from Delhi and Mumbai. “On May 20, the Delhi Zonal unit of NCB seized 25 kg of pseudoephedrine and arrested three persons, while two managed to escape. One of them was traced in Mumbai and was arrested there and another 25 kg of the same drug was seized from him,” said an NCB source. However, the kingpin was still at large.

“Based on information that he is in Chennai, the team nabbed him,” the source said. The team suspect the five were planning to smuggle the drugs to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, CID, arrested a 39-year-old man of Rajasthan on charges that he was supplying heroin in the city. Police said J Raju Ram Vioshoi would smuggle the drugs by bus through Madhya Pradesh and would supply it in the city. The police laid a trap and caught Raju red-handed.

Police said Raju worked in a bazaar at Broadway. He moved to the city three years ago.

In another seizure by city police, two persons, including a woman, was arrested for having six kg of ganja in two different incidents.



R Lakshmi, 40, of Annanagar was arrested by T P Chatram police and four kg of ganja was seized from her. P Subramani, 50, was arrested from Virugambakkam and two kg of ganja was seized from him, police said.